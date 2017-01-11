WAYNE LEROY KYLER

Wayne Leroy Kyler, 73, of Gardner, Kan passed away Jan. 9, 2017.

Wayne was born April 17, 1943 in North Tonawanda, N.Y. to Marion Rosen and Lavina Margaret (Hyland) Kyler. He grew up in New York where he graduated from Tonawanda High School. Wayne earned an Associate Degree from Bryant & Stratton Business Institute. He married Marie J. Vitale Oct. 14, 1967 in Buffalo, N.Y. Wayne was a banker at Anchor Bank in Tonawanda, N.Y. where he retired in 1983. He then worked for K-Val Hobbies in Buffalo, where he retired in 1995.Wayne and Marie moved to Gardner following his retirement. He was a Mason while in New York. His hobbies and pastimes included model railroading and weather watching. Wayne will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul Richard Kyler. Wayne is survived by his wife, Marie, of the home; daughter, Ann Marie Schichtel, Gardner, Kan; son, David Wayne and wife Kim Kyler, Lompoc, Calif; six grandchildren: Amber, Raven, Victoria, Joshua, Alexander and Jacob; two great-grandchildren: Samuel and Aubrey.

Memorial service will be held 11:00 am Wed., Jan. 18, 2017 at First Light United Methodist Church meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 138 E. Shawnee, Gardner. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Assoc. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner. (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.