Excellence in leadership in our nation’s public schools took a major step forward when AASA, The School Superintendents Association, announced the 2017 class of superintendents to earn National Superintendent Certification.

AASA, founded in 1865, is the premier organization for our nation’s superintendents serving thousands of education leaders throughout the United States. Dr. Wayne Burke, superintendent of the Spring Hill School District, was among the nearly 40 superintendents from across the country honored for completing the certification program. The announcement was made at AASA’s National Conference on Education, held March 2-4, 2017, in New Orleans, La.

“AASA’s National Superintendent Certification program is an excellent development opportunity for educators,” said Burke. “The program focuses on sharpening the key skills successful superintendents need to thrive in this ever-changing environment.”

Launched in 2013, the National Superintendent Certification process is spread over 18 months and is tailored for superintendents who have been in the job seven years or fewer. The forums, seminars and coaching provide opportunities to define and examine issues that surface in real life situations. These issues include:

• Providing world-class instructional leadership,

• Building and managing a district budget,

• Mastering effective communication and political skills,

• Using 21st century technology effectively in instruction and management,

• Managing superintendent/school board relations, and

• Designing a career path for oneself.

To date, four cohorts, totaling 87 superintendents, have completed the AASA Superintendent Certification Program. Anonymous feedback consistently ranks the content, presenters, and overall experience as useful or very useful to their work. One of this year’s graduates commented, “I’m so proud to be part of this program. My career and professional life will forever be better as a result.” The camaraderie, honesty and openness that participants described illustrate the experience that AASA members have been asking for.

The AASA National Superintendent Certification Program is a collaborative effort with AASA state affiliates, the National School Boards Association, and business and corporate leaders. The master teachers and guest instructors have all been sitting superintendents and have demonstrable track records of success.

For more information about AASA’s National Superintendent Certification program, contact Mort Sherman, AASA associate executive director, leadership services and awards, at [email protected] or visit the AASA website.