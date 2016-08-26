Photo courtesy of Jerry Kellogg

The new Waverly Road bridge over the BNSF railroad tracks just north of 183rd Street is now open to all vehicle traffic. Waverly Road is still gravel from the bridge north to Highway US 56.

Almost three miles of Waverly Road through Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) was improved to support truck traffic for non-standard, heavy loads. A ribbon cutting was held at the Waverly Rd. bridge June 1 to celebrate the near completion of the Waverly Road Design-Build project

The design-build team led by Clarkson Construction Company also included HDR, Inc. and Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting. The team worked on an accelerated schedule to maintain building access for tenants along the route. The project employed 272 employees who worked a total of 78,247 hours.

The infrastructure enhancements provide access to property on Waverly Road south of 191st Street and the direct-rail served property north of 183rd Street, allowing 3.4 million additional square feet of direct rail space, in addition to the 11 million square feet of warehouse space at LPKC by NorthPoint Development. In conjunction with the project, BNSF Railway constructed an industrial lead track to serve the property north of its LPKC Intermodal Facility for rail-served warehouses.