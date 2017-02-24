Water District #7 saw the completion of its 1 million gallon elevated storage tank, located along I-35 Highway, in the LPKC. This will provide fire suppression flows for many of the areas surrounding the LPKC, as well as into the district’s other service areas. Photo courtesy of Jason Downs

Allan Soetaert

Water District #7

Another busy year for Water District No. 7.

The district serves urban and residential areas in southwest Johnson County, northwest Miami County, and areas along the Johnson/Douglas County line.

The district continues to experience growth in its service area primarily within the Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) in Edgerton. This growth includes the addition of five new buildings at LPKC in 2016, and the extension of water mains to serve other properties in the general area. Other residential growth occurred in 2016 with the addition of 26 residential services.

The district also saw the completion of its 1 million gallon elevated storage tank, located along I-35 Highway, in the LPKC. This will provide fire suppression flows for many of the areas surrounding the LPKC, as well as into the district’s other service areas.

The district extended approximately four miles of water mains in 2016, the largest being a three-mile extension of 12 inch water mains along 215th Street, east of 169 Highway. This particular water main will allow enhanced flows and pressures to the district’s customers in the Spring Hill area, as well as create an alternate source of supply to that area.

In September, 2016, the Consolidated Rural Water District #6 and Water District #7 agreed to combine operations and water systems. This took effect on Jan. 1, 2017; however, it had been a matter of discussion between the two districts for many years. The acquisition combined the 700 customers of CRWD6 with the 2,300 customers of Water District #7. Water District #7 has centralized the billing of the entire customer base into its own.

2016 proved to be a busy and productive year for Water District #7, with no signs of any slowdown in 2017.