Skylar Washington and Veronika Wojtas both carded 64 leading the Lady Blazers golf charge at the Paola Invitational last week.

Alik Gillman and Emma Dillon rounded out the scoring as GEHS had a team score of 262 and placed eighth.

“It was a great first outing and we saw a lot of improvement,” said Coach Amy Van Rheen.

The team returned home for a Sept. 7 Invitational.