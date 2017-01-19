Junior guard Taylor Carpenter (33) sets the defense in the Lady Blazers 56-42 win over Blue Valley West. The Blazers now have a 7-1 record and are the 9th best team in the 6A State rankings. Photo courtesy of Shonda Burger

Skylar Washington scored a game high 18 points leading the Lady Blazers varsity basketball team to a 52-40 home win against Mill Valley last week.

Washington scored nine of his 18 points in the first quarter as GEHS went up 14-4.

Mill Valley had eleven second quarter points to pull within nine at halftime.

“We had a lull of scoring in the second quarter that allowed Valley back in the game,” said Coach Justin Mayer. “But our defense took control in the second half not allowing Valley to get any closer than eight points.”

Besides Washington, Cassidy Androff added 13 points and six rebounds. Kynli Nelson had eight points, three rebounds and three assists. Taylor Carpenter and Abbey Bilhimer had six points apiece.