Skylar Washington
Skylar Washington scored 16 points and Cassidy Androff added 15 leading the Lady Blazers to a 45-35 EKL win at St. James Academy last week.
“We started out quick and maintained status quo,” said Coach Justin Mayer. “Our defense lacked a little bit and we could never really pull away.”
GEHS went up 18-10 after one quarter and held a 27-18 halftime lead. The Blazers tacked on 18 second half points to secure the victory.
Other scorers were Taylor Carpenter with nine points, Kynli Nelson had four and Abbey Bilhimer had two.