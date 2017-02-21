

Wanda Irene Meek, 89, passed away February 19, 2017, at Assisted Life Styles of BlackHawk in Spring Hill, Kan.

Wanda was born in Spring Hill on January 10, 1928 to Frona (Coffey) and Howard Isaac Skinner.

She was a lifetime area resident and graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1945. Wanda married Ernest H. Meek on April 29, 1946 in Olathe, KS. To them were born four children. She loved having all the family together. Wanda enjoyed sewing, working with flowers, music, using the computer, cooking and serving her Lord. She was a secretary at school for nine years and a church secretary for five years. She also worked for 10 years at the Johnson County Courthouse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ernest, son Ernest Alan, daughter Bonnie Jean, granddaughter Jennifer Meek and brothers Clifford, Lester, Virgil, Homer and Howard Skinner. Wanda is survived by her children John and Janet Meek of Lacon, Ill, and Stephen Meek of S. D; son-in-law Gary Landes of Hillsdale, Kan; six grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral will be at 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Ocheltree Baptist Church, 20680 W 199th St, Spring Hill. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm before the service at the church. Arrangements by Bruce Funeral Home, Spring Hill, 913 592-2244. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Ocheltree Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com .