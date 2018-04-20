Walter “Walt” R. Revey, Jr., 78, of Spring Hill, Kan passed away April 18, 2018 at Olathe Medical Center.

Walt was born Nov. 19, 1939 in Wellsville, Kan to Maggie Olive (Wright) and Walter R. Revey, Sr. He grew up in Wellsville where he graduated from high school in 1957. Walt graduated from Pittsburg State with a BS in Industrial Technology. He taught at Broadmoor Jr. High in the Shawnee Mission School District. Through a mutual friend, Walt met and later married Patsy Elinor Wheeler at the Selmore Christian Church on June 5, 1966 near Ozark, Mo. They resided in Raytown, Mo until moving to Gardner, Kan in 1969; finally settling in Spring Hill, Kan in 1998. He was employed as an Industrial Engineer for 36 years by Bendix, Allied Signal and Honeywell; retiring in 2003. Walt was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, Kan and Cedar Creek Sam’s Camper Club. He worked with Boy Scout Troop 88 in Gardner and was an avid fisherman, hunter, boater, skier and vegetable gardener. Walt also worked with local builders for years as a carpenter. He was also a painter and tree trimmer. Walt had a contagious smile and laugh that will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Kathyrn Shields and Lois Ruth Thomas. Walt is survived by his loving wife, Pat, of the home; son, Russ and wife Erin Revey, Spring Hill, Kan; grandsons: Curtis and Travis and sister, Mary Ann Shields, Wellsville, Kan.

Visitation will be held 10:00 am, Mon., April 23, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church, 138 E. Shawnee, Gardner, Kan with funeral service following at 11:00 am. Private graveside at Wellsville Cemetery, Wellsville, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Organ Fund of First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, KS. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be sent to www.brucefuneralhome.com.