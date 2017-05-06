Pioneer Ridge 5th grade students started their morning on April 28 with “Walk The Track” – as part of Autism Awareness month. The 5th graders walked around the track from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. There were feet on the track all day – 6th graders walked the second half of the morning, with 7th and 8th graders splitting the afternoon hours. In addition to “Walk the Track” many other special activities were scheduled throughout the day. The event intends to bring awareness and understanding to Autism. Photo courtesy of Rick Poppitz
