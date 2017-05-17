Kendra Wait reset the Frontier league eighth grade pole vault records at 10’7” and won the 100 meters in a time of 12.59 to win gold last week in Spring Hill.
Wait also teamed with Morgan Smith, Kylie Moorehouse and Chloe Hardeman to set a new league 1600 relay time of 4:29.1. She concluded her day with a second place finish in the shot put.
Lauren Havlik finished second in the 100 meter hurdles and Lindsay Bolen took third in the pole vault.
All told, Pioneer Ridge finished third in the team standings.
The seventh grade girls took seventh. Bri Gault took second in the 800 meters and Kyndace Gordan was third in the 1600 meters.
