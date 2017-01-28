Kyle Wait, has been selected by the Gardner Edgerton High School Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee for induction into the GEHS Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction will take place on Feb. 24, 2017.

The 2017 inductees will be introduced at halftime of the boys’ basketball game with a formal ceremony immediately following the game in the GEHS Lecture Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Wait’s accomplishments include a long list from both the high school and collegiate levels.

As a member of the GEHS varsity track and field team, Wait continued the proud tradition of success in pole vault. As a Blazer he improved each year at the state level; starting with a 4th Place, then 3rd Place, and eventually crowned as the Kansas 5A State Champion his senior year. He was also an outstanding defensive football player who achieved All State Honorable Mention on the GEHS state runner-up team. As a senior, Wait was selected as Male Athlete of the Year and was also named Most Inspirational Athlete of the Year, respectively. The excellence he showed on the athletic field also carried over to the classroom; his academic achievements included Kansas Honors Scholar and National Honor Society.

As a college athlete at Kansas State University, Wait was a three-time Big 12 Champion in pole vault and qualified for the NCAA Nationals. While attending KSU he obtained a personal record of 18’1.5”, which remains one of the top vaults in KSU track history.

The 2010 Track and Field team was the first girls’ team to win a state title for GEHS. The squad qualified 15 very talented individuals, but the championship was achieved by the united commitment to the team. At the state meet the team won six events, set one state record, and four school records while scoring points in 14 of the 18 events. The Blazers 105 points were the most ever scored by a 5A girls’ team since the state began scoring seven places in 2002.

Members of the 2010 team include: Brittany Parks, Chanel Davis, Isabella Mullins, Jalisa Brice, Clarissa Johnson, Natalie Morerod, McKenzie Scroggin, Dana Goodwin, Tessa Curbow, Courtney Allen, Kyra Burcham, Cassie Wait, Ashlee Bilhimer, Danie Plank and Hannah Schneider.