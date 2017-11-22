Turnout was good for a local election, though not as good as it could be, given the importance of local elected officials.

Turnout

While we don’t have statewide data, as the Secretary of State’s Office does not publish local results, Mainstream Coaliton have examined the data for the five most populous counties in Kansas: Douglas, Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee, and Wyandotte.

Douglas

(2015) 17% (2017) 22%

(Change) +5%

Johnson

(2015) 10% (2017) 17%

(Change) +7%

Sedgwick

(2015) 16% (2017) 8%

(Change)-8%

Shawnee

(2015) 13% (2017) 19%

(Change) +6%

Wyandotte

(2015) 15% (2017) 24%

(Change) +9%

Turnout was higher this year than in the last local election (April 7, 2015), in every county but Sedgwick, with Wyandotte rising the most, 9 percent, and Johnson up 7 percent. The number of registered voters were up in those counties, too, but also in Sedgwick, with all three counties up 9 percent. Without exception, registered voter numbers are lower this year than they were in the 2016 Presidential election, as was turnout. Presidential election turnout was between 63 percent and 73 percent across the five counties.

2017 General Election results:

• Douglas County 2017 – 74,073 registered voters – 16,574 ballots cast – 22% turnout

• Johnson County 2017 – 393,755 registered voters – 67,071 ballots cast – 17% turnout

• Sedgwick County 2017 – 292,029 registered voters – 23,893 ballots cast – 8% turnout

• Shawnee County 2017 – 105,713 registered voters – 20,221 ballots cast – 19% turnout

• Wyandotte County 2017 – 77,671 registered voters – 18,477 ballots cast – 24% turnout

While comparisons to previous elections are difficult, since this is the first local election held in the Fall (they used to be held in the Spring), and local circumstances (say a highly contested school board race) can skew the trends, this year’s numbers are definitely higher:

• Douglas County 2015 – 76,434 registered voters – 12,680 ballots cast – 17% turnout

• Johnson County 2015 – 367,274 registered voters – 36,751 ballots cast – 10% turnout

• Sedgwick County 2015 – 272,325 registered voters – 44,506 ballots cast – 16% turnout

• Shawnee County 2015 – 106,126 registered voters – 13,644 ballots cast – 13% turnout

• Wyandotte County 2015 – 71,007 registered voters – 10,917 ballots cast – 15% turnout

What can the 2016 Presidential election numbers tell us? Only that Presidential elections are popular, with more voters registered and turnout hovering at or just below 70 percent in 2016.

• Douglas County 2016 – 81,316 registered voters – 51,450 ballots cast – 63% turnout

• Johnson County 2016 – 407,550 registered voters – 296,833 ballots cast – 73% turnout

• Sedgwick County 2016 – 294,138 registered voters – 193,554 ballots cast – 66% turnout

• Shawnee County 2016 – 109,731 registered voters – 77,493 ballots cast – 71% turnout

• Wyandotte County 2016 – 79,087 registered voters – 49,516 ballots cast – 63% turnout

The raw numbers of votes cast is also an interesting data point:

• Douglas – 3,894 more ballots cast in 2017 than 2015

• Johnson – 30,320 more

• Sedgwick – 20,613 fewer

• Shawnee – 6,577 more

• Wyandotte – 7,560 more

• Total: 48,351 more, or 27,738 counting Sedgwick

Source MainStream Coalition November 14, 2017