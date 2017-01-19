The African Violet Club of Greater Kansas City, a non profit organization, presents its annual sale of African Violets and other Gesneriads on Saturday February 11, 2017. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Loose Park Garden Center (behind the pavilion). 51st st and Wornall, Kansas City, Mo. There is no admission fee.
