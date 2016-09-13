GEHS Freshman Daniel Villalobos attended the space and rocket center’s flight school recently. Photo courtesy of USD 231
GEHS Freshman Daniel Villalobos recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
The week-long educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and adults with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
Villalobos was part of the Space Academy program, which is specifically designed for trainees who have a particular interest in space exploration.
Villalobos spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
Once aboard the ISS, the crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity (EVA), or space walk. Villalobos and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.
(Courtesy of USD 231)