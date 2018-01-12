While artic temperatures and icy rains caused many residents to curl up under a blanket and binge on Netflix, area-wide city crews, police and emergency responders braved the elements to keep residents warm and safe.
We doubt they wanted to don their overalls, gloves and coats, but they do.
Utility crews responded to calls for frozen pipes and meters during the near-zero temps; they sloshed thru melting snow or spent the night spreading sand and salt.
Linemen were available in case of icy lines or falling branches.
Area-wide law enforcement and emergency workers were on-site at hazardous areas responding to accidents.
Most of this goes unnoticed while we’re hiding from the wet, gloomy outdoors safe and snug in our homes.
Our thanks to all those who worked during the recent cold snap.
You are appreciated.
OUR VIEW: Work continues during cold, icy weather
