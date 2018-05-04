Thanks to the USD 231 Educational Services Advisory Committee for researching and reviewing information regarding videotaping Board of Education meetings.
It’s a long time coming, but we’re happy to see the time may arrive.
At their April 25 meeting, the ESAC considered three options, including videotaping meetings and posting it to on demand sites, which they will recommend to the board.
This is a positive step for USD 231. While our district staff does an excellent job, a lack of transparency at the upper levels has created mumblings of distrust.
It’s now up to the Board of Education whether to adopt a more transparent policy and let their light shine.
As Sam Cooke said “It’s been a long, a long time coming
But I know a change gonna come, oh yes it will…”
OUR VIEW: Transparency may be in BOE’s future
