The Edgerton city council voted to increase the mayor’s pay from about $200 per month to $7500 at their Jan. 12 meeting.

Don Roberts, who was just re-elected mayor, has been a long-time public servant devoting hours and hours of time to city business and community events.

No one can argue Roberts is dedicated.

No one can argue Roberts is not one of the – if not the – hardest working mayor around.

We can’t even argue that Edgerton was not transparent with the increase decision; Edgerton which is most always transparent, discussed the increase in open session with Roberts out of the room.

Our concern is the lack of performance requirements or sunset provision – the amount is set to last forever as mayor’s pay, but there are no expectation criteria attached. Theoretically someone could get elected and choose to sit around their house in skivvies and collected $7500 a month.

It would have been nice to see a study done as to average pay rate for elected officials in this area. But we’re sure there will be one once other elected officials find out Edgerton’s rate. We expect to see all the communities do a pay rate study as representatives jockey for an increase.

It’s a question only half answered. How do you compensate an elected official in a town with a population of about 2000 which has an employee base many times that?

We have to admit Edgerton is unique.

Never underestimate Edgerton. It’s not only the little town that can – it did.

It is home to the #1 multi-tenant industrial development in the nation. They just signed working documents with Northpointe Development for phase 2 of the LKPC intermodal which adds $600 million potential of new growth.

But despite the uniqueness, there needs to be some performance requirements attached if the council is going to pay an elected official like a full-time employee: attend city meetings, how to represent the city, hours of expected office time, and availability.