Since its inception in 1939, the Johnson County Fair has been “Barn in the USA.”

This year’s fair runs July 30 thru Aug. 5, and there is something for everyone including livestock exhibits, 4-H, carnival and parade.

Volunteers work year round making the fair happen – organizing, cleaning and preparing for the upcoming fair.

It’s a process so well-oiled, the fair almost seems to function on its own.

4-H clubs work each year to meet, plan and prepare projects to exhibit.

The Gardner Edgerton Chamber takes entries and sponsors the parade.

Year round, fair board members meet, prepare and plan.

The fair grounds are kept in repair, schedules set and events planned.

By the time fair week arrives, it’s as if by magic vendorl and food stands appear, and the buildings fill with livestock and 4-H entries.

The midway opens. The buildings are slowly fill with the fur and feathers of 4-H animals. The arena is spiffed up and ready for ropers and wranglers to take center stage all throughout the week.

Flat track races and the demo derby entertain hundreds, if not thousands of fairgoers.

Most attendees are focused on the sounds of laughter and aroma of funnel cakes and fail to notice the purposeful work of volunteers who, with a smile and nod, take tickets, judge entries or clean the grounds.

Fair board members and volunteers rarely seek acknowledgement.

They don’t seek the spotlight or beg for a pat on the back.

They just do the job, and they do it well.

This year’s fair will be another in a long line of successes..

We have no doubt.Thanks to all those who worked to make it possible.

See you at the Fair the first week of August!

It’s “Barn in the USA.”