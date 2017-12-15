Congratulations to Gardner elected officials and staff for getting 2017 popping with commercial growth.

Most recently, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Midwest Commerce Center for Excelligence Learning Corporation’s 646,400-sq. ft. facility housing manufacturing, distribution and call center.

Located next to Coleman, Excelligence was first referred to as “Project School.” It is expected to open next year.

This year has also ushered in Orscheln’s and Dairy Queen, and the new Hampton Inn and CVS Pharmacy are nearing completion.

Other local businesses have expanded; for example Groundhouse Coffee and O’Reilly Automotive.

And these are just a few; many existing buildings have been repurposed or renovated.

These new businesses – and new construction – just don’t appear “poof” overnight. Even before construction begins, a lot of work goes into the process. Marketing, planning, approval, construction.

Work to bring business to Gardner began several years with forward-thinking plans and marketing. And it’s paying off.

It’s not just all about growth – it’s about smart growth.

Right now, it’s looking pretty good.