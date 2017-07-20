A candidate forum will be held at 7 p.m. July 21 at the Gardner Grange building on the Johnson County Fairgrounds. The forum is being sponsored by the VFW Post 11234.

According to the Johnson County Election website, a primary election will be held Aug. 1 for Gardner City Council candidates. Voters are asked to vote for two or fewer.

Candidates are:

Mark Baldwin; 31115 West 172nd Terrace, Gardner

Michael Blanchard; 360 West Madison Street, Gardner

Terrence J. Flowers; 607 North Poplar, Gardner

Randy Gregorcyk; 620 East Hawthorn Street, Gardner

Shirley Baker Harley; 29609 West 184th Street, Gardner

Jonathan T. Pelkey; 625 West Santa Fe Street, Gardner

Scott Smith; 813 South Cedar Street, Gardner

Winners of the primary will move forward to the November general election.