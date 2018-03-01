

Vespersia Marie Pennington, 92, of Gardner, Kan passed away January 13, 2018 at Meadowbrook Rehab Center of Gardner.

Vespersia was born March 29, 1925 in Philip, S.D. to Morgan and Vera (Ernest) Smith. She grew up in South Dakota on the Quarter Circle Diamond Dot cattle ranch

Vespersia graduated from Black Hills State College in Spearfish, S.D.. She married Albert A. Pennington in Wichita, Kan on Aug. 28, 1949. After marriage they lived in Wichita until 1980 when they came to Gardner.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Gardner and Gardner Lions Club. Vespersia loved going to church, dancing and telling stories about her family history. She was working on finishing a book that her mom had started on the family history. Vespersia will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert and siblings: Deaune and George Smith.

Vespersia is survived by sons: Layton Pennington, Grayslake, Ill, Cevey and wife Ashley Pennington, Kiowa, Colo and Austin and wife Karen Pennington, Overland Park, Kan; daughter, Patricia (Huckfeldt) Winter, Colorado Springs, Colo; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one on the way.

Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 am Sat., March 17, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church, 138 E. Shawnee, Gardner..

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the Gardner Lions Club. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.