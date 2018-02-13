The 8th grade varsity team played Louisburg and played hard.  The Huskies fell though 45 to 25.  Justice Burton led scoring with 8 points followed by Derek Toomey with 7 points.
The 8th grade varsity team played Paola and played tough all game.  The Huskies fell 46 to 21.  Leading scorer was Billy Bottcher with 6 points followed by Kaden Crowell with 5 points.  The 8th grade team will travel to Baldwin next.