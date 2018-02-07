The Varsity girls’ basketball team traveled to Olathe South on Feb. 2 to face the #8 ranked Falcons in a critical league game.

Both teams played tense early and proved that these two teams are very evenly matched as the game went into half time tied 21-21.

A strong third quarter showing fueled by Skylar Washington and Sofia Semon three point shots allowed us to grab a four point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The lead would extend to as many as eight and the Lady Blazers were able to hold off the Falcons by a final score of 43-40.

Skylar Washington led the way in scoring for the Blazers with 15 points. Sofia Semon notched double digits for the second straight time with 10 points and a team high 7 rebounds. Taylor Carpenter had 9 points and a couple of assists while Mia Vallery scored 7 points while going 3-4 at the free throw line. Kynli Nelson rounded out the scoring with 2 to go along with 2 assists of her own as she battled some foul trouble early on.

The win moves the Lady Blazers 10-4 overall and 5-2 in the Sunflower League. Next up for the Lady Blazers is a tough road game against a scrappy Shawnee Mission West Viking squad.