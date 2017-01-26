For Valentine’s Day this year, the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District is offering a Valentine’s Day Dinner and Bingo event at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Valentine’s Day Dinner and Bingo gives participants the opportunity to avoid crowded restaurants and celebrate the holiday with an evening at the Roeland Park Community Center. This event begins at 5 p.m. Participants will enjoy a special catered dinner followed a dozen games of bingo. Prizes range from gift bags to gift certificates. The cost for this two and one-half-hour event is $15 per person. Singles and couples are welcome.
For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359.
Valentine’s dinner, bingo event planned on Feb. 11
