There was a strong response for Edgerton’s annual low-cost pet vaccination clinic on March 24. People and pets waiting in line were entertained with live music by Da Coots. The clinic was for both dogs and cats over six months of age and offered rabies, distemper vaccinations, city pet registration and microchip at low cost. Staff photo by Rick Poppitz
