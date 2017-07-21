Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

At the Edgerton city council’s July 13 meeting, the council considered purchase of a new utility task vehicle and recommendation to reject all bids for the Nelson St. waterline project. In the consent agenda, council approved interim appointments to fill positions due to a vacancy in the community Development director position.

Vacancy – Community Development director position

The consent agenda included approvals of two resolutions, each one appointing Scott Peterson to interim positions for the city.

Resolution No. 07-13-17A appoints Peterson as Interim Floodplain Administrator and Resolution No. 07-13-17B appoints him as Interim Zoning Administrator, replacing Kenneth Cook, who was appointed to the position in 2014 .

Cook was hired as community development director in November 2014. Council was advised July 13 that the recommendations to appoint Peterson was “due to a vacancy in the Community Development Director position.”

Both appointments will remain in effect until otherwise resolved by the governing body.

Also in the consent agenda was approval of application FP2017-4, Final Plat, Logistics Park Kansas City Phase VI.

The final plat includes 93.385 acres of land divided into two lots.

The planning commission recommended approval with stipulations, one of which was including adequate drainage easements for storm water conveyance and detention systems.

Staff met with the applicant and said they intended to make all the changes.

The consent agenda passed with a 4-0 vote. Cindy Crooks, council member, was absent.

On hold – Nelson St. water line Project

In 2016, the city was awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from Johnson County for the construction of waterline replacement on Nelson Street, running from just west of Martin Street to just east of 3rd Street.

The CDBG contributes $170,000 to the project, and the city would pay the remaining costs.

Edgerton budgeted $291,495 for the project.

On May 25, 2017, the council granted Edgerton staff concurrence to bid the project. The city collected three contractor bids for the project, and all three came in much higher than the engineer’s estimate of $275,209.00. The lowest bid came in at $354,055.80, almost $80,000 over the engineer’s estimate.

The staff’s recommendation is to reject all three bids and rebid the project this winter, in the hopes of receiving more competitive bids. The CDBG funds will remain available.

“We did contact CDBG, and they did confirm that we can defer our 2017 dollars to 2018,” said Beth Linn, city administrator.

Linn said that options after rejecting all bids typically include changing the scope of the project and putting it out for a rebid, but the city doesn’t want to change the scope of the project.

This is the last section of the city water line that has not already had aged and deteriorating pipe replaced with new lines.

The council voted 4-0 to reject all current bids for the Nelson Street Waterline Project.

The project will go out for bid again in the winter of 2017, with the city hoping to attract more bidders and a lower bid.

New UTV for Parks and Rec

Council considered staff recommendation to purchase a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Staff collected four dealer quotes for a new Kubota RTVX 1100 with snow plow attachments and lighting package. The low bid of $22,558.00 was from Romans Outdoor Power of Louisburg.

Staff recommended the diesel powered Kubota UTV partially because other municipalities using the Kubota endorsed its dependability and durability.

The small size, combined with power, allows the vehicle to access hard to reach park areas to do tasks like spraying for vegetation control, and the 72 inch snow blade, when angled, will be the right size for clearing five foot sidewalks.

Staff says that the vehicle would be useful in many other ways, including set up and tear down of city events like Frontier Days and could be used by utility and public works departments when necessary.

Staff believes the vehicle would enable them to carry out certain tasks, such as vegetation control and lawn treatments, that are currently contracted out to third parties.

Clay Longanecker, council member, commented that if the city saved $2,000 a year in contractor expenses, the machine would pay for itself.

The option of buying used instead of new was also researched.

Staff recommends the new machine because initial cost differences, with attachments included, would be minimal, and only the new machine comes with a warranty.

Staff says the new machine should last ten years.

Council approved the purchase of the UTV with a 3-1 vote. Ron Conus, council member, was the nay vote.

Addition to staff and raise for city administrator

At the start of the meeting, Cameron McLain, maintenance tech I, was introduced to council as the newest city employee.

McClain is a graduate of Missouri State University and takes this position after spending the last two years working for Garmin. He grew up and still lives in Edgerton and indicated he is excited to work in his hometown.

Council went into executive session near the end of the meeting.

Upon resuming open session, council voted 4-0 to approve a 5 percent pay increase for the city administrator, based on annual evaluation. Annual salary will be $140,700.