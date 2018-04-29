Submitted graphic
On average, USD 231 teachers received a 4 percent increase last year, according to Jeremy McFadden, finance director. The exact amount varies by teacher. As of Feb., 2018, McFadden said the average salary for 2017-18 was about $53,250. This amount includes extra duty and supplemental contracts. Single paid health and dental benefits are about $6,033. On average, for the 2017-2018 year, substitutes are paid $120 per day, or $145 per day for long-term substitutes. Effective with the 2013-2014 school year, GE’s teachers’ salary schedule is based on 188 days of service for new professional employees and 185 days of service for veteran professional employees. Teachers are allotted 10 discretionary days each year, McFadden said. Any unused discretionary days can be carried over to future years as sick days. As long as a teacher is appropriately using sick and discretionary days in accordance with the negotiated agreement, there is no dock in pay for approved leave.