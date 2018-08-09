Last February, USD 231 formed a committee to discuss school boundary alignments. Adjustments to boundary areas are necessary due to an average increase of about 150 students each year.

It’s important to maintain enrollment balance throughout the district, according to the district’s website.

As part of the 2018 Boundary Study, the USD 231 committee is providing the opportunity for all patrons in the district to give feedback on proposals to determine the best academic use of facilities. The feedback is used by the committee to form their recommendations.

The survey will be available to patrons through Aug. 24 on the district’s website https://usd231.com/District/Portal/2018-boundary-study

“The committee, by soliciting feedback, is hoping to gain insight related to the community’s desires, concerns, and questions about the potential for future boundary changes,” said Christi Whitter, director of Elementary Education. The process is progressing as planned with feedback currently being reviewed by RSP & Associates that will be shared with the Boundary Study Committee during the Sept. 4 meeting of the boundary committee.

The next public forum is scheduled to take place Oct. 2.

Once boundary alignment options are reviewed in the fall, a recommendation will be presented to the Board of Education at the December 2018 meeting.

The district’s boundary committee consists of a demographer, parents, patrons and school officials. They will discuss building capacity levels, neighborhoods, demographics and projects.