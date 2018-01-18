The Gardner Edgerton School District is the recipient of two top awards presented by the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) and Kansas School Public Relations Association (KanSPRA). Each year, the associations host a Publication and Media Awards Program that recognizes exemplary communication/public relations activities, programs and projects in Kansas schools.

The two ‘Certificate of Excellence’ awards received were in recognition of the district 2016 State of the District publication and the 2016-2017 quarterly Horizon newsmagazines.

Recognition is earned in ten categories based on points for (a) Research and Assessment of Need, (b) Analysis and Planning, (c) Evaluation and Results, (d) Overall Appearance, and (e) Content and Readability. A “sweepstakes winner” is also named for each enrollment category based on the total points earned across for all entries.

The publications are evaluated and judged using a reciprocal arrangement through an NSPRA (National School Public Relations Association) network of other state school public relations.

To view the past issues of the Horizon newsmagazine and the 2016 State of the District publication, visit http://www2.usd231.com/District/Department/2-Community-Relations.

For more information on the KASB Awards Program, visit https://kasb.org/2017publicationscontestresults/