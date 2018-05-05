A public forum will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on May 3 at the USD 231 board of education office to discuss possible school boundary realignment.

In February, a Boundary Study Committee was formed consisting of the USD 231’s demographer, parents, patrons and school administrators to review and discuss current and future building capacity levels, growing neighborhoods, demographics and future projections. The committee has met twice; April 3, and April 24.

During the first Boundary Study Committee meeting, Rob Schwarz, RSP & Associates, and Dr. Michelle Hubbard, Education Planner, discussed the process of boundary realignment with the Boundary Study Committee. As a result of adequate overall district capacity to safely and effectively educate USD 231 students, new facilities or additions to existing buildings is not necessary; however, boundary realignment is required to reduce overcrowding in some schools.

During the second Boundary Study Committee meeting, the committee members reviewed new neighborhoods, current district boundary lines, demographics, and possible alignment options.

The Boundary Study Committee would like to invite parents and patrons to a Public Forum from 6 to 7:30 pm, on May 3, to share information about the boundary process, guiding principles, prioritized boundary criteria, and two draft boundary map concepts the committee discussed at the April 24 meeting. At the forum, an environment will be provided for guests to share comments on any of the aforementioned topics. The public forum will be held at the Board of Education Office, 231 E Madison St.

For more information and to view past presentations and boundary map concepts, visit https://www.usd231.com/District/Portal/2018-boundary-study