Pam Stranathan

USD 231 superintendent

The accomplishments over the past school year are a reflection of the district’s dedication to providing the best possible education for Gardner Edgerton students. From the students who strived to achieve their very best, to the staff members who are committed to personalized student learning, to the community who supports high quality education, I am grateful to everyone who made this past year a tremendous success.

As we look back at the past year at the progress USD 231 has made districtwide, it is easy to find reason for celebration. A record 37 GEHS students were recognized by KU Honors Program, GEHS Senior Madison Choate won the Baker University Harter Scholarship, Dr. Judy Martin received the Whelan Kansas Leadership Award, middle school students are excelling statewide in robotics competitions, staff members are being recognized for outstanding contributions to the classroom, and on and on.

Not only are our students and staff progressing onward, but the district’s landscape is changing every day with the ongoing construction of the new Advanced Technical Center, the addition to the high school, and the TRAILS facility. The Advanced Technical Center is in the final stages of construction with occupancy anticipated in late spring.

In Gardner Edgerton, we are fortunate to have staff members who are committed to personalized student learning and a community that is supportive of our mission and our goals. That commitment and dedication was exhibited in the passing of the 2016 bond election. There is simply no question that this level of support is imperative to the advancement of the district.

Our schools are being defined as excellent in light of many honors and recognitions received. Edgerton Elementary was honored with the Governor’s Achievement Award; Wheatridge Middle received the District’s second Blue Ribbon School Award in September, and it was announced recently that Gardner Elementary was nominated for the Blue Ribbon Award program. And to top things off, Gardner Edgerton School District was ranked one of the top school districts in the state of Kansas by Niche Marketing. It has truly been a remarkable year.

While the school year was filled with many achievements and accomplishments, school finance continues to be at the center of many discussions. We are grateful for the stewardship of financial resources the community has entrusted to the administration and the Board of Education. Through prudent fiscal management, USD 231’s finances remain stable; however, the state has a long way to go before Kansas school districts reach the state funding levels it administered almost a decade ago. Board members and administration are constantly in tune to legislative issues and decisions that affect our students.

Despite what has been and could continue to be a difficult year for state funding, Gardner Edgerton staff members work hard to make sure students experience success and student achievement continues to climb. By all measures, the past school year was an exceptional year.

Thank you for entrusting the education of Gardner Edgerton students to us. It is a tremendous responsibility that we do not take lightly. In USD 231, we are dedicated to ensuring that every student experiences the absolute best education we can possibly provide.

