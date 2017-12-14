Students from Moonlight Elementary gave a presentation that involved audience participation at the Dec. 11 USD 231 Board of Education meeting. Staff photos by Rick Poppitz

Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

Paula Mages, BOE Technology Department Help Desk Technician and Pshyra Bedell, Madison Elementary Early Childhood Special Education Teacher were presented Second Quarter Shining Star Awards.

Pam Stranathan, superintendent, gave an update on recent and upcoming events. The culinary group recently served a meal for teachers and the food and service was impressive. Fire District 1 had a coat drive that collected 228 coats, 113 stocking caps and 308 pairs of gloves.

“We gave those all out in the district. We did that right before Thanksgiving, we got those out for students”, she said.

Stranathan reported that BOE had completed a food drive and the goods collected had been given to the multi-center.

In New Business, the board considered purchase of new classroom projectors and three improvement projects.

Andy Price, director of technology, updated the board on the projector purchase. This is the second part of a planned expenditure to replace projectors in all classrooms. About half the classrooms have been replaced already, this purchase from Kansas City Audio-Video for 100 projectors at $1,275 per will put them in the other half.

“We’re completing our 2012 bond money. We need to finish that up by the end of this year so this will be the last big purchase out of that 2012 bond,” said Price.

The Board approved the purchase.

Bruce Kraci, director of operations, gave staff recommendation to approve three improvement projects. The board approved all three.

The first was for a list of various repairs and upgrades to classrooms, gyms and buildings at seven schools. The recommendation was that the Board of Education approve architectural-engineering services from HTK Architects for various infrastructure improvements for $36,150.

• improvements at seven buildings including Wheatridge, Pioneer Ridge, Edgerton, Gardner, Madison, Moonlight, and Sunflower.

Kraci continued with recommendation to approve engineering services from PKMR Engineers to provide mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services at GEHS, Wheatridge, and Edgerton, including mechanical equipment and systems upgrades. The engineering fee associated with the services is $39,000.

The third item presented by Kraci was engineering services for asphalt and concrete projects at GEHS, Madison and Moonlight. The 2016 Bond referendum included capital improvements

• addressing infrastructure needs such as asphalt parking and concrete curbs, gutters, and sidewalks.

It is recommended that the Board of Education approve the award of a civil engineering services contract to Kaw Valley Engineering for the projects at GEHS, Madison and Moonlight. The asphalt and concrete improvements will be bid for completion during the summer of 2018. The engineering fee associated with the projects to be undertaken by Kaw Valley Engineering is $32,982.50.

Jeremy McFadden, director of finance, gave a presentation on Fiscal Year 2016-17 Financial Statement Audit.

The 2016-17 audited financial statements were presented to the finance committee on Dec. 5. The finance committee approved the audited financial statements for presentation to the Board of Education for final approval.

McFadden gave a 15 minute summary of the 50 page report. After the presentation the board voted to approve the audited financials.

The next USD 231 Board of Education meeting is January 8.