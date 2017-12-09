Honor Band

Recently, USD 231 students students auditioned for, and won a spot in the Northeast KMEA Honor Band, Choir and Orchestra. The students will be performing on Dec. 2.

Band

Samantha Marcotte, Bass Clarinet; Chloe Howard, Trumpet; Spencer Strickling, Trombone; Tom Fabing, Percussion

Choir

Olivia Schultz, Emily Moore, Riley Buck, Larissa Weidler

Civic engagement

To meet the goal of Civic Engagement at Trail Ridge Middle School, the student council created a mini fund-raiser called ‘Hats for Harvey’. One of the StuCo members had relatives affected by the hurricane and contacted the principal at the Texas community’s elementary school. TRMS staff and students wore hats and donated to the fund-raiser during an early release day. In just a few short hours, the students raised $131 to send to the Bauerschlag Elementary School in League City, Texas to purchase school supplies.

“I believe in empowering our middle school students to make a difference and think beyond the walls of our school. I am very proud of them,” said John Martin, principal.

GEHS choir director honored

Kelli Baker, GEHS choir director, was recently honored with the Kansas University Outstanding Music Educator Award from the Kansas Music Educators Association. The Kansas Music Educators Association established the Outstanding Music Educator Award to honor members of the music education community who have made a significant contribution to the growth of music in Kansas’ schools.