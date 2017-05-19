Board Boundary Adjustment

As part of the preparations for the November 2017 board member election, notices were sent to Miami and Johnson Counties of member positions to be elected, as well as a certified copy of a map with the school board member district boundaries on April 6, 2017. Rob Schwarz with RSP, the District’s demographer, presented to the board a proposed map to address an imbalance in the population percentage of the boundaries as determined by the 2010 census. Kansas statute (K.S.A. 72 6769) requires boundary adjustments “If the population of any board member district is at least 5% above or below the mean population of all board member districts within the school district, based on the most recent published federal decennial census…, the board of education shall change the boundaries…” to within the 5% criteria.

Educational Services

– Summer Enrichment enrollment will remain open until May 24.

– First-year teachers were recognized May 3, with a celebration and certificate of completion for the 2017 New Teacher and Induction Program. Second year teachers were recognized on May 10.

– Staff members have the opportunity to particpate in the Summer Learning Academy which includes a variety of workshop sessions offered by administrators, teachers and mentors. Sessions will focus on curriculum, instruction and assessments.

Special Services

– TRAILS program operated a lemonade stand on May 5, as part of their lesson on money management, business preparation, and socialization. In addition, TRAILS students attended the annual Job Olympics at Johnson County Community College and won the overall first place trophy for their division.

Human Resources

– Both the GENEA and Board of Education negotiations teams agreed to hold the initial negotiations meeting later in the school year due to pending legislative discussions/decisions on school funding.

Business & Finance

– Several different school funding formulas have been discussed at the state level; however, it appears that any significant action on school funding will not be taken until the legislative veto session which begins late May 2017. The District is anticipating the new funding formula to be finalized in June 2017.

Operations

– Renovation is underway in the new culinary and FACS room areas of the high school. Renovations will commence at the conclusion of the school year in the special services room, media center, commons, kitchen and existing band and choir rooms.

– New metal roofing will be replaced on all existing sloped roofing areas of Sunflower Elementary.

Technology

– Classroom projectors at all elementary schools will be updated this summer as well as moving technology throughout the high school to accommodate new construction. New classroom and network technology for the new classrooms at GEHS will be installed.

Approved Action Items:

– Action Item 10.1 Approval to Republish 2016-17 Special Education Fund Budget Authority. Approved 5-0

– Action Item 10.2 Approval to Adjust Board Boundaries persuant to Kansas Statute. Approved 5-0

Other Approved Action Items:

April 10, 2017 Board Minutes

Treasurer’s Report

Personnel Report

Claims/Financial Statements