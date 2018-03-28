Gardner Edgerton School District has made necessary adjustments to the 2017-2018 school calendar due to snow days, the Madison Elementary flooding incident and high school construction.

Based on the annual state-required in-school hours needed, the following will be the last days and times of school for 2018; assuming there are no future unforeseen circumstances causing school to be canceled.

Grades K-4 (Not Including Madison Elementary) – Last Day, May 22, 2018

Early Release Time, 1 p.m. (Lunch will be served)

Preschool (Not including Madison Elementary) – Last Day, May 21, 2018

Madison Elementary School – Last Day, May 25, 2018

Early Release Time, 1 p.m. (Lunch will be served)

Preschool – Last Day, May 24, 2018

Grades 5-7 – Last Day, May 22, 2018

Early Release Time, 12:30 p.m. (Lunch will be served)

Grade 8 – Last Day, May 21, 2018

Release Immediately after 8th Grade Festivities

Grades 9-11 – Last Day, May 24, 2018

(May 22, 23, and 24 – Finals)

Grade 12 – Last Day, May 17, 2018

GEHS will provide updated senior week schedule.

Graduation is Saturday, May 19, 2018; 10 a.m., District Activities Complex