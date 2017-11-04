The Spring Hill School District launched an official mobile app designed to enable parents, staff, students and the community to stay informed about important issues, information and activities within the school community. The free app can be downloaded for Apple iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play).
Highly secure and flexible, the district’s new app is built on a communication platform that permits the district to manage and share content easily. Key features include:
• Lunch menus
• News
• Events
• Staff directory
• Employment opportunities
• School information
• Secure access to online systems
For more information about the Spring Hill School District or the new mobile app please visit www.usd230.org or contact Misty Eytcheson, Director of Communications at [email protected]
