United Parcel Service Inc. is the latest company to have a presence in Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) in Edgerton. UPS has announced it is developing a 197,000-square-foot facility with expectations it will be on line prior to the busy holiday shipping season.

“The City of Edgerton is thrilled to welcome UPS to Edgerton and Logistics Park Kansas City,” said Donald Roberts, mayor. “UPS’ decision to locate in Edgerton illustrates LPKC’s versatility for businesses in all facets of the supply chain.”

UPS officials said the Edgerton location offers convenient access to the nearby Burlington Northern Railways’ intermodal rail operations as an intermediate point in the UPS network to connect road and rail for long-distance UPS® Ground package transit. The Edgerton facility will include a UPS Customer Center and will dispatch the familiar brown trucks for routes in the area.

Fern Shaw, president of UPS’s Central Plains District, said the Edgerton location is at the center of the UPS network and enables the Fortune Top 50 company to keep packages moving in all directions across the country.

“New technologies will give our people training and opportunity to make processing accuracy a hallmark and expand what we offer businesses and consumer who are benefiting from e-commerce growth,” Shaw stated.

UPS is developing the Edgerton facility in collaboration with NorthPoint Development. Based in Riverside, Mo., NorthPoint serves as the real estate developer for LPKC, a 1,700-acre distribution hub now containing over 10 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space.

“UPS coming to Edgerton represents yet another example of a national company taking advantage of the logistical benefits of LPKC and having access to a quality labor force,” said Steve Hale, president of ElevateEdgerton!, the economic development enterprise serving the community. “It’s exciting to know when UPS brown trucks make deliveries across the metro this holiday season, Edgerton will be central to the process.”

The new UPS operation will be located on the west side of LPKC at 19400 Essex Street. The location is less than a mile from the BNSF intermodal facility and is accessible to nearby I-35 via Homestead Lane.

UPS will begin recruiting for part-time operations in July for training at the Lenexa facility before workers transition to the Edgerton location. Part-time employees are eligible for benefits, including tuition assistance through the UPS Earn & Learn program.