New location added in Mound City, Linn County

On March 8, 2018 the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (Johnson County) were notified of a case of measles in a daycare in Johnson County. Ten cases have now been identified – eight Johnson County residents, one Linn County resident associated with the daycare and one Miami County resident not associated with the daycare.

To date, KDHE along with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, Linn County Department of Health, and the Miami County Department of Health have been able to identify where and when each case became infected. KDHE urges people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so that the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.

This outbreak continues to be investigated and KDHE and county health departments are working to identify contacts. The average number of days between when a person is exposed to measles, and when they first start showing symptoms is approximately 10 to 14 days (range of 7 to 21 days). Secondary cases are now appearing outside of the daycare. There is concern that some individuals in the general population may have potentially been exposed to persons with measles while they were infectious. Be aware that if a person has visited one or more of these locations on the dates and times listed they may have been exposed to measles (*NOTE: a new location has been added):

*Auburn Pharmacy; 625 E Main. St, Mound City, Kan.; on March 13th from 4:15 PM to 6:45 p.m.

Aldi’s; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe, 66062; on March 2nd from 3-5 p.m.

Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe.; on March 6th from 10 a.m. -5:30 p.m.

El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N Pearl St, Paola, Kan. on March 7th from 4-8 p.m.

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas Emergency Department; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park on March 8th and March 10th in the morning

AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd, Olathe; March 9th from 3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St, Gardner; on March 9th from 8 – 11:30 p.m.

Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe; on March 10th from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, Kan.; on March 10th from 1- 3 p.m.

Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, Kan.; on March 10th after 1 – 3 p.m.

Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St Overland Park; on March 10th from 3 – 5 p.m.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Measles can be spread to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears. Measles cannot be spread to others by people who do not have the disease.

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms, and legs.

The best way to prevent measles is to get the MMR vaccine. Currently, KDHE is not recommending any changes to the routine vaccination schedule. If you have had measles or have been vaccinated, your risk of contracting the disease is extremely low.

Because measles is a highly infectious disease, it is very important, if a person has been exposed and is starting to experience symptoms, that they STAY HOME except to see a healthcare provider and limit their contact with people .

For questions call the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment at 913-477-8343 or the KDHE Epidemiology hotline at 877-427-7317.

For more information about measles, please visit http://www.cdc.gov/features/Measles/index.html