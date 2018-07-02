Missouri State University

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale). Locally Bethany Bleil, Gardner and Mikayla Hill, Gardner, made the list.

University of Oklahoma

Students from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., as well as 78 countries are listed on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus honor roll for the spring 2018 semester.

Honor roll students who are enrolled full time in at least 12 credit hours are listed below by the hometowns they provided on their records. The names of students who earned a 4.0 (A) grade-point average also are President Honor Roll designates and are indicated by an asterisk.

Spring 2018 out of state honor roll includes Lauren Elise Haag, Gardner.