Local students are among the 1,607 named by Fort Hays State University to the Deans Honor Roll for the fall 2017 semester.
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.
Spring Hill:
Patrick Mader is a senior majoring in management information systems.
Jessica Kate Pollom is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
Sarah Elizabeth Weaver is a senior majoring in psychology.
Wellsville:
Brandie Lynette Irby is majoring in early childhood unified.
De Soto:
Kayla Deghand is a freshman majoring in communication sciences and disorders
Gardner:
Amy J. Clark is a sophomore majoring in psychology.
Michael David Stueve is a junior majoring in art (graphic design).
