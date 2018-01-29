The following local student(s) have earned a spot on the University of Central Missouri Dean’s List.
Each semester, the Dean’s List is divided into two parts. The first list includes the names of students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and the second list includes the names of students who attained a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.
From Gardner; Cameron Bailey Wiggins.
University update
