College of the Ozarks

Emily Rector of Gardner, received the Alumni Elementary Education Award at College of the Ozarks as part of the 2017 annual student awards presentations.

Rector is a home school graduate. Awards are given based on outstanding accomplishments in the areas of academics, work, and character. For the past 110 years, College of the Ozarks has recognized students annually for their achievements.

Brad Allen of Gardner, received the Hard Hat Award at College of the Ozarks as part of the 2017 annual student awards presentations.

Allen is a Gardener Edgerton High School graduate. Awards are given based on outstanding accomplishments in the areas of academics, work, and character. For the past 110 years, College of the Ozarks has recognized students annually for their achievements.

Kansas State University

Mortar Board Senior Honor Society at Kansas State University has selected its new members for the 2017-2018 school year.

The 29 students are charged with upholding the organization’s ideals of leadership, scholarship and service on the university campus and in the Manhattan community.

Included as a new member of Mortar Board is Jordan Martin, computer science, Spring Hill;

Belmont University

Sean Grossnickle of Spring Hill qualified for the Spring 2017 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Ranked No. 6 in the Regional Universities South category and named as a “Most Innovative” university by U.S. News & World Report, Belmont University consists of more than 7,700 students who come from every state and more than 25 countries.

Ottawa University

Ottawa University recently announced students with significant education achievements. Local students include:

Gardner: Paige Marie Fayette, Dean’s Honor Roll and Jill Starling, Dean’s List Spring Hill: Megan Curry, Dean’s List and Maximo S. Penichet, Dean’s List

Founded in 1865, Ottawa University prepares professional and liberal arts graduates for lifetimes of personal significance, vocational fulfillment and service to God and humanity as a Christ-inspired community of grace and opening inquiry. Ottawa University is a comprehensive, not-for-profit educational institution serving more than 4,000 students through its campuses.

Rockhurst University

Rockhurst University has announced the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

The following students earned a place on the list:

Gardner: Moises Suarez, Caidyn Young Spring Hill: Thomas Spaedy

Rockhurst University is one of 28 Catholic, Jesuit universities in the United States. It challenges students to become leaders while providing a supportive environment for intellectual and personal growth. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities.

University of Central Missouri

The following local student(s) have earned a spot on the University of Central Missouri Dean’s List. Each semester, the Dean’s List is divided into two parts. The first list includes the names of students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and the second list includes the names of students who attained a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.

Gardner: Audrey L Gastinger and Sally Michelle Tyler