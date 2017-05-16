College of the Ozarks

Emily Rector of Gardner, received the Alumni Elementary Education Award at College of the Ozarks as part of the 2017 annual student awards presentations.

Rector is a home school graduate. Awards are given based on outstanding accomplishments in the areas of academics, work, and character. For the past 110 years, College of the Ozarks has recognized students annually for their achievements.

Brad Allen of Gardner, received the Hard Hat Award at College of the Ozarks as part of the 2017 annual student awards presentations.

Allen is a Gardener Edgerton High School graduate.

Kansas State University

Mortar Board Senior Honor Society at Kansas State University has selected its new members for the 2017-2018 school year.

The 29 students are charged with upholding the organization’s ideals of leadership, scholarship and service on the university campus and in the Manhattan community.

Included as a new member of Mortar Board is Jordan Martin, computer science, of Spring Hill.