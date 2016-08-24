USD 231 concluded the 2015-2016 school year with 1,082 students receiving special education and gifted services through an Individual Education Program (IEP). This is an increase of 18 IEP’s from the previous year.
An IEP is meant to address each child’s unique learning capabilities and include specific educational goals for students who qualify for special education services, according to Leeann Northway, USD 231 public information officer.
An IEP benefits students because they receive specialized instruction which is a component of IDEA (Individual with Disabilities Education Act) requirement.
About 14.5 percent of students enrolled in Gardner Edgerton have utilize an IEP, which is within the state average, Northway said.
