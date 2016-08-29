The Gardner Utility Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 1. The complete agenda is available on the city’s website.

Two items on the agenda are:

KMGA

As a member city of the Kansas Municipal Gas Agency, Gardner is required to appoint a member (director) and alternate member (alternate director) to serve on the agency’s board of directors. The city’s directors must be appointed by the city council.

Gardner’s current representatives on the KMGA board of directors are:

Director: Lee Moore, a former member of the Electric Utility Advisory Board and the Utility Advisory Board (term expires on 08/31/2016)

Alternate director:Janis Krievins, electric staff engineer (term expires on 08/31/2017)

Moore’s term expired at the end of August. Staff requests that the commission recommend Gonzalo Garcia, utilities department director, for appointment as director for a two year term.

KillCreek Supply Contract

The Kill Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility needs a Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA) system upgrade. The SCADA system monitors and controls the

processes in the facility. Bids were taken thru Aug. 16, 2016.