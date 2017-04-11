Gonz Garcia, Gardner utilities director, reviewed quarterly reports for electrical outages, water distribution repairs and wastewater collection repairs at the April 6 Utility Advisory Committee meeting.
In the first quarter 2017, staff responded to three electric outages, two caused by equipment failure and one by a storm. The average response time was 31 minutes and average length of outage was 1 hours 28 minutes.
Staff responded to nine water line breaks affecting 56 customers; three due to valve failures, three due to hardware failures and three due to water main breaks.
In first quarter 2017, staff responded to one sanitary sewer line back up due to blockage that affected three customers. Response time was 24 minutes, and the line was cleared in 2 hours 19 minutes.
UAC reviews outages, line breaks
