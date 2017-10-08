Submitted graphic

Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

The Johnson County Airport Commission (JCAC) met on Sept. 27 and considered recommendation for approval of two construction projects in Gardner. Due to the proximity of both projects to New Century Airfield, they must be approved by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), in addition to the City of Gardner. BOCC consideration is initiated by JCAC recommendation.

All construction within one mile of an airport has to be approved by the city and the county.

Paul Greeley, deputy director from county planning department, presented JCAC with staff summary of a request from the City of Gardner for construction of Scooter’s Coffee at 1850 E. Sante Fe.

Scooter’s has around 200 locations in 14 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah.

The Gardner Planning Commission had considered the project the night before (Sept. 26), approved and sent recommendation for approval to city council.

Discussion at the city planning commission meeting focused on the safety of pedestrian traffic. Discussion at JCAC focused on the sixty foot tall sign.

Commissioners asked if the red light that was on the current Waffle House sign would remain on the new sign. They wanted to know it would not be distraction to landing aircraft.

Greely said the sign would have to be approved by the FAA, which is pending.

John Wittenborn, secretary, suggested deferring JCAC action until FAA approval was received.

Lee Harris, vice chairman, proposed that JCAC could approve now and make FAA approval a required condition to be met.

After more discussion of the sign characteristics, and public hearing, commission approved the Scooter’s request with conditions, in a vote with none opposed.

Scooter’s was one of two Gardner development projects considered by commission at this meeting.

Also within one mile of New Century Airfield is planned construction of a 6800 sq. ft. multi-tenant commercial building at 915 E. Lincoln Lane in Gardner. The primary tenant is to be an urgent care facility.

Public Hearing was held and the item passed with none opposed.

Briefly:

– The commission elected officers to a one year term. Brad Weisenburger was re-elected as chairman, Lee Harris re-elected as vice chairman and John Wittenborn re-elected as secretary. Brett Spence will be the new treasurer, replacing Jerry Brockhaus.

– Commission approved a one month lease extension with Signature Flight Supprt/BBA Aviation by voice vote with none opposed. The lease is nearing the end of it’s 20 year term. The leaseholders need the extension because home office in Orlando has been hampered by hurricane damage.

• Commission approved increases to water rates.

