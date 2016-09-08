Costly turnovers proved to be the downfall in the Broncos 33-13 non-conference loss at Tonganoxie last Friday.
“It wa a tough first game,” said Coach Jason Feeback. “We had too many turnovers and three touchdowns called back. Hats off to Tongie as they played a good game.”
Spring Hill spotted Tongie 13 points before quarterback Jacob Letellier scored a five yard touchdown run. Skylar Burke added a successful extra point kick.
Trailing 19-7 at halftime, Spring Hill got its last score in the third quarter on a 33 yard touchdown pass from Letellier to Nate Ewing.
Now 0-1, Spring Hill remains on the road at Basehor Friday night.
