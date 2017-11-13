Pickleball players are invited to be thankful for each other and the sport that brings them together during a free lunch gathering begin presented in early December by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.
This Turkey Time Pickleball Potluck lunch will take place beginning at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway, near Gardner. JCPRD will provide the turkey, and there is no fee for this one-hour program, but players are asked to bring a side dish, appetizer, or dessert. A sign-up sheet is located at New Century’s front desk. Note that this event was originally scheduled for Nov. 14, but was postponed.
Pickleball is a cross between tennis, badminton, and table tennis played on a court with two players per side who use a wiffleball and paddles.
Turkey Time Pickleball Potluck lunch planned
Pickleball players are invited to be thankful for each other and the sport that brings them together during a free lunch gathering begin presented in early December by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.